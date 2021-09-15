Exclusive Portland Ridge subdivision. With close to 6000 sqft this home offers tremendous space for a huge family and entertainment. Three car garage and exquisite curb appeal. Enjoy the two story cathedral windows in the family room along with a fireplace that looks out unto a beautiful scenery. Enjoy the office space with custom built shelves and French doors. The kitchen has been completely renovated along with new black stainless appliances, recessed lighting, along with a custom 9ft kitchen island. In additional, the spacious master bedroom is just off the great room coupled with a custom closet and bathroom suit.The Second Floor has a long catwalk looking down into the family room, A loft area. Fully renovated customized walk out basement. The basement also comes equipped with a full bathroom and a work out room you can enjoy will looking at an amazing bar with a built in fish tank. Future homeowners will have the option to add two additional bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.