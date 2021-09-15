4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $500,000

Exclusive Portland Ridge subdivision. With close to 6000 sqft this home offers tremendous space for a huge family and entertainment. Three car garage and exquisite curb appeal. Enjoy the two story cathedral windows in the family room along with a fireplace that looks out unto a beautiful scenery. Enjoy the office space with custom built shelves and French doors. The kitchen has been completely renovated along with new black stainless appliances, recessed lighting, along with a custom 9ft kitchen island. In additional, the spacious master bedroom is just off the great room coupled with a custom closet and bathroom suit.The Second Floor has a long catwalk looking down into the family room, A loft area. Fully renovated customized walk out basement. The basement also comes equipped with a full bathroom and a work out room you can enjoy will looking at an amazing bar with a built in fish tank. Future homeowners will have the option to add two additional bedrooms.