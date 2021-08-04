4103 Caballo Crossing ct. Sits on a 1 Acre lot. Home is in good condition but needs some Love (Painting and small updates) which is reflected in the sales price. This is a Beautiful Home just in need of a New Family. Home features an Inground pool that was just converted into a salt water pool 2weeks ago. The Pool Patio features a retractable awning there is also a Deck. Main floor master suite features a sitting room and a Fireplace and 2 walk in closets, a Jr Master on the upper level too, Looking for Space and Fine Living you have found it right here. Open and Bright with in tons of sunlight for a great atmosphere it's very impressive. From the time you walk through the Front door you will feel the comforts of Home. Buyer looking for a Home that is extraordinary this is your stop!
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $549,900
