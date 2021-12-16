4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $88,000

WELCOME HOME!!! COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU TO THIS RANCH STYLE HOME. ENTER INTO OPEN LIVING ROOM WHICH OPENS TO SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN AND LARGE FAMILY/REC. ROOM. DOWN THE HALL YOU WILL FIND 4 BEDROOMS, A FULL HALL BATH AND A MASTER SUITE WITH HALF BATH. FAMILY ROOM LEADS TO COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING PARTIALLY FENCED BACK YARD. DRIVEWAY PROVIDES OFF STREET PARKING. TAKE A LOOK TODAY! Please refer to hudhomestore for the most recent bidding period details and information on this property. HUD acquired property. Property being sold 'AS IS'. All utilities are turned off. Please use discretion when viewing and bring a Flashlight.