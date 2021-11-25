 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $99,000

Stop paying rent and start building equity! This 4 bed/1 bath ranch is the perfect home for any first time homeowner or savvy investor! This home has a total of 4 bedrooms use this space as a home office, media room, play room, etc. Large eat-in kitchen includes updated cabinetry and newer laminate flooring that extends into the living room. Beautiful large corner lot with a fenced back yard. Located in the highly desired Hazelwood Central area and approx. 1 mile from Lindbergh Blvd. for all your shopping needs! ACT FAST!!

