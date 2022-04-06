4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $1,499,000

Showings will begin by appointment 4/7 12pm. Higginbotham built and Agape Construction completed the renovation & additions in 2017. This 1.5 story home sits on an acre lot & offers main flr living at it's finest! Center hall flr plan w an entry that opens to the dining rm & the family rm. The eat in kitchen has a center island, work station, wet bar, wine cooler & opens to the hearth rm, main flr spacious master suite will not disappoint! The over sized 3 bay car garage, connects to the mud/laundry rm. The outside space is impeccably kept w lovely gardens. You will want to entertain & spend your time enjoying the Spring days & nights outdoors in the covered patio & ceiling heaters. Upstairs is 3 additional bedrooms & 2 full baths-one of which is a suite. In the LL is a temperature controlled wine rm w approx. 3000 bottles, an exercise rm, another laundry rm, plenty of storage, & a home office area. Features- wide entryways, mostly hardwood flrs throughout, 2 fireplaces, open fl plan.