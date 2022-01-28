4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $1,665,000

Stepping inside this picturesque Frontenac 1 1/2 story is like entering a tranquil spring & letting it wash over you. Richly modern & amplified with natural elements, the details in this completely custom remodeled home are bespoke and luxurious.The interior blends optimally w/ the outdoors through walls of windows & just enough wall space to provide ample focus points, while creating an open, light-filled & artfully designed flow. Imminently livable, manageable & at the same time splendidly dramatic, this home is perfect for any size family w/ spillover areas that include a covered terrace & gorgeous pool w/ newer pool deck. Kitchen with 2 islands, designer appliances, Jasper mosaic & quartz counters, lighted onyx endcap (stunning!) & stone tile backsplash. Main floor owners' suite w/ dual dressing areas. Spectacular baths throughout.Upstairs flex space adjacent to bedrooms & a great LL w/ built-ins, office, game space & a 1066 bottle wine cellar. 21st century serenity at its best!