12 Chipper Road is an incredible 2-acre estate available for the 1st time in over 60 years. Built in 2005, this fabulous French Colonial home manages to make its spacious 4,600+ sqft feel warm and welcoming right from the start. A two-story great room sits centered on the main level, flanked by a private master ste and 2nd guest bedroom on one side and the kitchen and hearth room on the other. With gorgeous views of the property’s green space from every room, it’s no wonder the home’s designer chose to use windows so generously across the back of the house. The 2nd floor includes 2 additional bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom, while the lower-level rec room was finished with the same high-quality touches as the main living spaces. Just across the backyard, you’ll find an inground pool (with a 12’ deep end!) and a private tennis court, built years ago but well-maintained over several generations. This once-in-a-lifetime property is sure to be perfect for its next lucky owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $1,775,000
