4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,300,000

Extraordinary Johnson built residence on over an acre located on a private quiet cul de sac. Impressive grand entry w/custom made dark mahogany double doors & marble floors.Arched columns lead to gracious LR which boasts crown moulding, cove ceiling,arched built in bookcases, fireplace & French doors to brick veranda.Elegant DR offers a full wall wine cooler, plantation shutters, & wood floors.Office has floor to ceiling windows, fireplace & built-in bookcases. Exquisite main floor primary bedroom is a true retreat. Gourmet kitchen opens to light filled breakfast room & butler's pantry w/a wine refrigerator plus bar. Dramatic hearth room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace & built in arched bookcases. A sweeping staircase to entertainment area also includes FR, game room & media area, plus a bar. There are 3 guest quarters & an office. French doors to patio area.3 car oversized garage.Sophisticated décor is evident throughout & is perfect for all your entertaining needs!