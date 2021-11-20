Exquisite 1 yr. old white brick/BB Modern Farmhouse on 1.3 acres. w/ amazing flr. pln. Features a study with floor to ceiling shiplap, large DR room with custom wainscoting.GR wide open to the breakfast area & custom kitchen with 10-foot quartz island, Wolf cooktop, Wolf DO, 2 Asko DW, Sub-Zero Fridge.,12-14 ft. ceil.,hand-hewn beams, gas fp., built-in cab.17 ft wide sliding drs...indoor/outdoor liv. 24x24 cov. patio with WB FP., built-in Wolf BBQ.,patio seating areas lead to the pool area w/large priv.lot. Bar w/mble.ct., fridge drawers, ice-maker w/ open shelves.Pool access directly from bar. Full pool bath, mudroom (with 5 custom lockers and drawers) lrg. sep. laundry room, huge 3-car gar.. 1st fl Mast.suite has vaulted ceiling with ridge beam, gas FP, bev. center, his/hers baths/closets- private access to the pool area. 2nd floor has a loft den area, 3 ensuite beds, 1w/ office/wkt rm., and a washer/dryer. Incredible finishes.10Ft. base. pour. All TV's included.
4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $2,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
‘Righthand man’: Schumaker follows the ‘way’ back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol’s first staff.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.