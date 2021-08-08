4 Bedroom Home in Frontenac - $599,900

Duplicate listing 21056241 Please make all appointments on line before walking the lot. Surrounded by several newer and new construction homes, ($1.8 million ++) this residential lot presents its self, as an opportunity to build your dream home in the heart of Frontenac & in Ladue School District. The home site is an 1.01 acre lot, level, has some mature trees and is lightly wooded. Please see the survey. Frontage is 161 X 254. There is a recorded sewer easement on the far Northwest corner of the lot. There is no sign in the front yard.