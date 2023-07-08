Welcome home to this beautiful craftsman style ranch built by Spencer Homes. As you step inside you’ll notice the quality and character that makes this home special. You’ll love the wide open kitchen/dining and living area. Living Room boasts exposed wood beams, gas fireplace, and access to the covered patio. The gorgeous kitchen flaunts custom cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded appliances, center island, coffee bar, and flows into the dining area. The master bedroom suite includes a spa-like bathroom complete with double vanity, massive walk-in closet, and custom walk-in shower. Also found on the main level are two generously sized bedrooms, full size bath, and main floor laundry featuring a built-in hall tree storage area. Head to the lower level to find a large family room, additional full bathroom, and bedroom as well as lots of storage space. This home also features an oversize three car garage. Savannah Crossing has bike trail access!