Welcome to your modern dream! This 4 bed,3 bath Gebhardt custom built home has everything you've been looking for. Open concept living allows guest to relax in the great room w/11' ceilings & stone tile gas fireplace while you cook in your gourmet kitchen. The kitchen boasts custom soft-close cabinetry, under cabinet lighting, premium stainless-steel appliances, huge center island w/granite countertops, ceramic backsplash & walk in pantry. Abundant natural light w/large custom windows throughout. When ready to unwind, use the remote to activate the motorized shades to darken the room. No expense was spared in this home, including hardwood flooring throughout, whole house air purification system & wired Ring doorbell. Laundy room & mudroom w/built-in drop-zone complete the main level. LL has lifeproof flooring, dry bar, full bath & 4th bedroom along with 900+ unfinished sqft. Backyard features 22x10 covered porch 12x22 concrete pad and 5' vinyl privacy fence. Inground irrigation system.