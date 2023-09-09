Open Concept Floor Plan with split bedroom design that is made for everyday living. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch in Savannah Crossing complete with Plantation Shutters from Hunter Douglas. Kitchen is the heart of the home with custom cabinets, center island with cabinets on both sides, w/room for plenty of bar stools, large workspace, granite counters, walk-in pantry, and full set of appliances. (Refrigerator, gas range, vent hood, microwave, dishwasher). Kitchen is open to a large dining area, and great room w/gas fireplace to gather and entertain. Master suite is spacious with spa like bath featuring dual vanity, walk-in tiles shower w/ frameless glass shower door. Large covered patio a great place to enjoy the backyard, entertain, and BBQ's. Basement is finished with 4th bedroom, full bath, and family room. Additional room is framed for future finish.