4 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $449,000

Corner red brick with a BRAND new Vibe. Great updates/finishes. Living, dining,kitchen open concept.So much natural light and so inviting, perfect living and entertaining. New custom cabinets, quartz counter, new SS appliances.Open vision from front to back of the house.Great family room open to the patio with pergola.Four bedrooms, 2 on main level and 2 upper. 3 full designer bathrooms, 2 main, 1 upper.New staircase takes you to the primary bedroom - great space with sitting area and 2 large closets. Finished lower recreational space for playing entertaining, and hanging. Walk up/out stairs if you want a lower bedroom area. New flooring throughout, laundry room on the first floor. Separate spaces for working from home. Backyard is level.Property includes a back driveway, extra large steel shed,side parking. NEW electrical, plumbing, roof, water heater, flooring,newer windows, VERY low maintenance. Walk to North Glendale School. The neighborhood is super fun. ENJOY Glendale LIFE!!