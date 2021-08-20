Enjoy privacy in this serene setting on Clif Side Drive! With 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this charming brick mid-century gem has an open floor plan accented by hardwood floors on the main level. A gracious entry welcomes you to a sunny living room with an attractive hearth as the focal point. The newer top of the line kitchen has custom cabinetry, caesar stone countertops, stainless steel kitchen aid appliances, recessed lighting, and brushed gold hardware. The 2nd level contains four attractive light filled bedrooms with wood floors, ample closet space, and large double windows. The lower level has an abundance of windows and contains a large rec room which provides great space for relaxing and entertaining. The lower level also contains a kitchenette/ laundry area. There is a 2 car garage and brick patio, all in a lush, beautifully landscaped setting. Wonderful Glendale location with walk ability and convenience to schools, shops and country clubs.
4 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $515,000
