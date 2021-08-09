An ideal location in the heart of Glendale! 766 Elmwood Ave. is situated in a quaint neighborhood. The 2- story home is surrounded by mature trees, with a spacious floorplan, newly finished hardwood floors throughout and a gorgeous new kitchen are just a few of the updates. The opening from the dining room into the kitchen was enlarged by the current owners. The four bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two- car oversized attached garage with a large main floor laundry area is hard to find in this established area. The new sliding glass door off the kitchen opens into a screened in porch. The outdoor area is endless, with a brick patio, all new landscaping and a fully wooded fenced in yard. The remolded finished basement adds another family room and a separate exercise room with ample storage. Walking distance to Glendale Elementary, Larsen Park, and local eateries in an excellent community!
4 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $650,000
