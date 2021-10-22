4 Bedroom Home in Glendale - $725,000

This newer Glendale home has been thoughtfully updated & expanded to over 3000 sq ft of living space! Gorgeous newer wood floors extend throughout most of the main level, handsome built-ins flank the family rm fireplace & 3 large bay windows provide great views of this private cul-de-sac setting. The open floor plan includes an option for a private home office off the formal entry. The kitchen/breakfast rm addition includes a lounge area & awesome 4 season retreat! Cooking is a joy in this modern space w/tons of custom cabinets, granite counters, separate island & breakfast bar. The oversized main floor laundry/mud rm makes it easy to keep everyone organized! The owner’s suite includes updated bath w/separate soaking tub, large shower & walk-in closet. Need even more room to spread out…the lower level features a rec rm & bonus exercise/craft rm. The fenced yard is over 1/3 acre & features a large brick patio & fire pit, perfect for any size outdoor entertaining! *Kirkwood schools*