4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $170,000

Secluded Full Brick 1,600+ SQ FT Ranch on 3 Acres in Hazelwood West * Oversized 2 Car Attached Garage * Own Septic & Well * Stone wall wood burning Fireplace * 4 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths * Kitchen Island w/ Granite Tiled Counter & Lots of Wood Cabinets * Ceramic Title & Wood Floors * Main floor Laundry Room off Garage * Property needs about $50K in work * Seller could build to suit for Qualified Buyer * AMV could reach $350K+

