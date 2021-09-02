 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $69,900

*Investor Opportunity to add to your rental portfolio*One of the few 4 bedroom townhomes in the complex*Updated /Vinly Plank Flooring on Main Level, Newer Carpet in Upper Level, Updated A/C, Stainless Appliances*Updated Thermal Windows*Recently replace HWH & A/C units*Privacy Fenced Rear Patio*Private Laundry in Unit*Park right in front of condo*Complex Pool*Private condo near rear of complex*All Electric*This Building jsut recently had a new roof installed*Close to transportation, shopping & Dining*Centrally located with Quick access to Hwy 170-270-370-367 and 70*

