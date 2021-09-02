*Investor Opportunity to add to your rental portfolio*One of the few 4 bedroom townhomes in the complex*Updated /Vinly Plank Flooring on Main Level, Newer Carpet in Upper Level, Updated A/C, Stainless Appliances*Updated Thermal Windows*Recently replace HWH & A/C units*Privacy Fenced Rear Patio*Private Laundry in Unit*Park right in front of condo*Complex Pool*Private condo near rear of complex*All Electric*This Building jsut recently had a new roof installed*Close to transportation, shopping & Dining*Centrally located with Quick access to Hwy 170-270-370-367 and 70*
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
The Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.