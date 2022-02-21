Offers to be submitted by 5:00pm Monday 2/21 with a response time of 2pm on Tuesday 2/22 please. Seller will not accept offer before that time. Former spec home on a cul de sac in the sought-after Brennan's Glen subdivision! Located in Northwest R-1 BLUE RIBBON School district this spacious 2-sty home features spacious living rm w/ tons of natural light through the wall of windows and comes compete w/ wood burning brick fp. Large eat in kitchen w/ vinyl plank flooring, bay windows, & oak cabinetry. French doors open to an 18 x 26 covered, composite deck with 2 ceiling fans & hot tub that is here to stay! Relax in privacy w/ fully fenced back yard that backs to trees. Perfect for entertaining & family gatherings! Upstairs you’ll find brand new carpet, a large MB suite, updated master bath w/dual vanity, soaking tub & separate shower, 3 add. BR's & add. full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $265,000
