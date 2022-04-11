 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $279,999

This beautiful ranch home in the highly sought after Brennen's Glen subdivision is waiting for your personal touch. It is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & a wood burning fireplace. There is a lot of natural light & the home sits up on the hill so you have some privacy. The kitchen appliances all stay & there is an oversized pantry. The master bedroom is huge & has it's own bathroom as well as a large walk in closet. There are 2 additional good sized bedrooms & a full bath. The basement is finished & has a large family room as well as a sleeping space with it's own bathroom. The HVAC was replaced in 2019. It is being sold AS IS as it does need some work. No Inspections will be provided by the Seller. All offers are due by 5pm Monday 4/11/22.

