4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $395,900

Approximately 3400 plus sqft of FINISHED Living! Beautiful Wood Floors & Ceramic Tile Floors on Main Level*Large Rooms*Gorgeous Millwork*2 story Entry Foyer*Backs to Woods for Privacy*Separate Dining Room*Sitting Room that could be Office or Den*Huge Family Room on Main Level with Door to Main Level Deck*Newly Painted Eat-In Kitchen-Granite Counters, undermount sink, 2 Ovens, microwave, 2 pantries*Convenient Laundry Room+door to Deck! UPPER LEVEL: all new carpeting*Huge Master Bedroom with Fireplace, 2 Closets & huge Master Bath Suite with double vanities & heated floors*3 large Bedrooms all with walk-in Closets*Large Hall Bathroom with double vanities*Wood flooring in Hallway, Ceramic Tile in Bathrooms. LOWER LEVEL: HUGE finished Family Room with Ceramic Tile Flooring*Full Bathroom*Utility Room*2 Unfinished Storage areas*Lower Level Deck with hot tub & stairs to driveway. Freshly painted in neutral colors.