4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $440,000

Welcome home to this spectacular atrium ranch home with a 3 car garage surround by Mother Nature in Paradise Valley! Gleaming Hardwood Flooring throughout the main floor. Enter & admire the wall of windows and soaring ceilings. Formal Dining & Greatroom with Fireplace. One of the largest Kitchens a buyer will find at this price! Kitchen has TONS of cabinets & counter top space to enjoy. Main floor has 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Bedroom #1 has been used as an office with tons of cabinets & workspace. Walk out lower level has family room w/ fireplace, game room, 4th bed & 3rd full bath, & tons of storage space. Large newer composite deck with lights is perfect to enjoy the views. Whole house surge protection*irrigation*fenced raised bed garden*insulated garage w/ electric heater, subpanel w/ extra outlets*new canned lighting*main floor laundry w/ sink*house is all electric & gas lines were just installed, buyer can connect if desired. Clean & in move in condition!