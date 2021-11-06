Home for the holidays! This beautiful 1 1/2 story newer brick front home with upgraded hardwood floors throughout could be yours before you ring in the New Year! The large great room offers a beautiful wall of windows overlooking the private wooded lot and opens to the upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, updated appliances, oversized pantry, beautiful lighting and more. You will love the main floor master which features spa like bathroom with separate shower, soaking tub and double sinks. The second level features three bedrooms and loft area with balcony overlooking the great room. The 2nd bedroom has its own private bathroom while the third and fourth share a bathroom. The walkout lower level is ready to be finished with bathroom rough-in. This premium, fully fenced lot on a quiet cul-de-sac is perfect for a pool and barbeques next summer! Schedule a showing today and make this gorgeous home yours before the year ends!
4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $485,000
