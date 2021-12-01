4 Bedroom Home in High Ridge - $525,000

One-of-a-Kind! Custom Oregon design, southern exposure, 1.5 sty, 3 car gar on 1+ wooded ac. Quality 2x6 construction, 4+ bed, 4 full baths, grand 2 sty entry, gleaming wood floors, hand-crafted oak staircase, spindled catwalk, vault great room, stone fireplace, equipped kitchen, solar heated tile floor, granite counters, rich cabinetry, sky wall of windows, formal dining, m/f master suite, private garden deck, adjoining luxury bath, 12' double bowl vanity, atrium whirlpool tub, 2nd sky wall of windows & access to the outdoor spa. French doors lead into a private office. 2 bedrooms & full bath accommodate the 2nd floor. Walk-out finish lower level family room, surround sound, handcrafted wet bar, granite counters, s/s sink, dishwasher and wine chiller. 2nd private office, 4th bedroom, full bath, storage, shop/utility rooms. Newer a/c, heat pump, plus back-up wood furnace. M/F laundry. central vac., intercom sys, h-u-g-e deck, inground sprinklers and landscape. MUST SEE!