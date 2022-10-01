4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,325

The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Kitchen has stylish cocoa cabinets, quartz tops, stainless steel appliances. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus. Switch back staircase up to Huge master suite w/full bath, walk in closet, 3 more spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & another full bath, convenient upper level laundry room. 3 Car garage has plenty of room for most vehicles plus extra space for hobbies/toys. Neutral paint and flooring. Features include: sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows.