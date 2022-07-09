AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8/1. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus. Switch back staircase up to Huge master suite w/full bath, walk in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 14'x11' loft & another full bath. Loft has option to be 4th bedroom.3 car garage. Standard features include:sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Available for rent 8/1. $60 application fee per adult for background and credit check. Pet OK but deposit and non-refundable deposit + extra $25/per mo. Proof of renters insurance required + GL policy listing owner as additionally insured. Virtual tour is of display home, same floorplan, but has options shown that this home DOES NOT have.
4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.