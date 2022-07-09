 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,400

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 8/1. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus. Switch back staircase up to Huge master suite w/full bath, walk in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 14'x11' loft & another full bath. Loft has option to be 4th bedroom.3 car garage. Standard features include:sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Available for rent 8/1. $60 application fee per adult for background and credit check. Pet OK but deposit and non-refundable deposit + extra $25/per mo. Proof of renters insurance required + GL policy listing owner as additionally insured. Virtual tour is of display home, same floorplan, but has options shown that this home DOES NOT have.

