4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $2,400

NEWER HOME AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus. Switch back staircase up to Huge master suite w/full bath, walk in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 14'x11' loft & another full bath. Loft has option to be 4th bedroom. 2 car garage w/option for 3rd car. Std features include:sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Ready for occupancy 8/17. $60 application fee per adult for background & credit check. Pet OK with $300 non refundable deposit per pet (max 2, not to exceed 30 lbs each) + extra $25/mo per pet. Proof of renters insurance required + $1M GL policy listing owner as additionally insured.