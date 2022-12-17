4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $350,000

Open House Sunday 12/18 from 1-3 pm! 1 year young & located in Imperial's popular Huntington Glen subdivision, this move-in ready 2-story home offers 4 beds, 2.5 bath & 1,905 total sq ft. Wood laminate flooring throughout the main level greets you as you step into the spacious living room. Continue to the expanded & open kitchen, dining area & add'l family room, which is the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped w/ 42” cabinets, large pantry, stylish counters, & stainless GE appliances. The upstairs boasts 2nd floor laundry + 4 generous-sized bedrms, including a master suite featuring a WIC, sep. tub/shower & double sink vanity. The LL awaits for your finishing touches & offers plenty of storage, ¾ bath rough-in & an egress window. Add'l features: 2-car attached garage (w/ EV charger rough in & central vac), Fox School District & McBride Homes’ 10 year builders transferable warranty! Assumable loan available (under 3% rate) for qualified buyers. Welcome home!