Open House 9/17 from 1-3pm! Coming Soon! Like new & located in Imperial's popular Huntington Glen subdivision, this move-in ready 2-story home offers 4 beds, 2.5 baths & 1,905 total sq ft. Wood laminate flooring greets you throughout the main level entering the spacious living room. Continue to the open concept kitchen, dining room & family room, which is the perfect space for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped w/ 42” cabinets, large pantry, stylish counters & stainless GE appliances. The upper level boasts 2nd floor laundry + 4 generous-sized bedrms, including a master suite featuring a WIC, sep. tub/shower & double sink vanity. More potential in the LL as storage space, ¾ bath rough-in & an egress window (w/ ability to add a 5th bed & another bath). Add'l features: 2-car garage (w/ EV charging station), Fox School District & McBride Homes’ 10 year builders transferable warranty. Financing for a loan assumption (under 3% int. rate) for qualified buyers! Opportunity awaits!