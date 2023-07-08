Stunning 2-story home that combines elegance & functionality. Open floor plan & spacious layout, this home is perfect for those who love to entertain or simply enjoy ample living space. Inside you'll be greeted by a versatile living room/office area offering endless possibilities to suit your lifestyle. Large great room seamlessly connects to the expansive kitchen, creating a hub for gatherings & making cherished memories. Kitchen features modern appliances, white cabinets, quartz tops, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also provides direct access to a deck allowing you to extend your living space outdoors & enjoy the private backyard. Spacious master suite boasts double sinks, separate tub & shower, huge walk-in closet. Two more generously sized bedrooms w/walk-in closets offer comfort & convenience. The versatility continues w/14'x11' loft that can be easily transformed into a 4th bedroom if desired. Every detail of this home has been thoughtfully considered. Oversized 3-car garage