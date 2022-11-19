4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $399,900

Welcome to your own personal oasis with this beautiful, 2 story home built in 2019! Natural light embraces you as you walk through the door. There is plenty of room for growth with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! There is also potential for a 5th bedroom in the spacious basement with egress and rough-in plumbing ready to go! Key features include a separate dining room, plenty of entertaining space in the family/living rooms, a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, coffee/wine bar, double kitchen sink, and a pantry with a sliding door. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom / bathroom suite with a separate tub/shower and a double sink vanity. The walk-in closets are the perfect addition in the bedrooms. Don’t forget about the 2nd floor laundry! The outdoor space was recently upgraded with the beautiful patio/pergola and in-ground pool — perfect for relaxation and outdoor activities! You will also find a large, fenced in backyard. This home has it all!