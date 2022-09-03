4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $400,000

This 4 bed 3 bath home in the Seckman School District is only 4 years young! Turn key and enjoy beautiful kitchen that is open to the dining and living area. The owner's suite is spacious plus you'll have main floor laundry. The level, fenced backyard with deck is waiting for your next family bbq. Not to mention, gives plenty of space for the pups to run. Spacious 3-car garage for all the drivers or extra storage. Finished lower level boasts a full bath, bedroom and rec area, plus possible office area.