As you step inside, be prepared to be captivated by the seamless blend of contemporary design and charm while providing the comfort and benefits of a 3 year old home! The layout creates an inviting ambiance, perfect for both entertaining and intimate family gatherings. The expansive living area allows for lots of natural light to cascade through large windows, illuminating the upscale finishes. Indulge your culinary desires in the chef's kitchen, adorned with stainless steel appliances, sleek granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. The center island offers the ideal space for meal preparation and doubles as a breakfast bar, creating a seamless transition between cooking and dining. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional property that effortlessly combines style, functionality, and comfort. Step outside into your oasis! Sprawling yard that offers endless possibilities, whether you envision hosting, creating a garden retreat, or construct the ultimate playground!