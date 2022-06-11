4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $415,000

This gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home has more to offer around every corner. Passing the 3-car garage, a large foyer and 9-foot ceilings draw you in. A spacious den is to your left & a formal dining room to your right. Straight ahead is the living room equipped with huge windows & gas fireplace. This leads to the breakfast room with access to the custom stamped patio, enhanced with a gazebo, where you can enjoy the fenced-in backyard. The beautiful chef’s kitchen includes engineered hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances & a walk-in pantry. Main floor laundry, tons of storage & powder room are around the corner. Head to the 2nd floor where you’ll enjoy a bonus space, 3 bedrooms, a hall bath & the massive master suite with a walk-in closet. The impressive master bath offers a double vanity, separate tub & shower & tons of natural light. The sky is the limit with the unfinished LL which has a rough-in for a full bath & zoned HVAC. Tour this amazing Imperial home today!