Fabulous three year old ranch home located in the beautiful Arlington Heights community. Walking through the front door into the entry foyer you're greeted with plenty of natural light. This home features an open concept with 11 foot ceilings, transom windows, a fireplace in the great room, custom kitchen cabinetry, marble backsplash, quartz countertops and a built in wine cooler! This split bedroom floor plan design has 3 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms on the main level. A 4th bedroom and full bathroom were added to the lower lower level making this a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Master bedroom features coffered ceilings, double sinks in the master, a separate tub and shower and a walk in closet. Main floor laundry and plantation shudders throughout. Fenced in backyard. Make an appointment to see this beauty today!
4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $429,900
