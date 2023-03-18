Do not wait to wait a year for your new construction home to be built, this 4 bed 3 bath McBride Hickory/Colonial I is less than a year old & ready for you to move in! The open floorplan features neutral finishes w/ ample upgrades including luxury vinyl plank throughout the main living areas & bathrooms, can lighting, built in speakers, vaulted ceilings, & finished walk out LL! The gorgeous kitchen features 42" soft close white cabs, stunning silestone counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator, & walk in pantry. From the kitchen you will find a sunny breakfast rm opening to a spacious great rm w/ gas fireplace. The primary suite boasts a walk in closet & luxurious bath w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk in shower! The huge LL walks out to back yard & offers a 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. Other amenities include 2 car garage, keyless front entry, main flr laundry, & a builder's warranty. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity!