Do not wait to wait a year for your new construction home to be built, this 4 bed 3 bath McBride Hickory/Colonial I is just days old & ready for you to move in! The open floorplan features neutral finishes w/ ample upgrades including luxury vinyl plank throughout the main living areas & bathrooms, can lighting, built in speakers, vaulted ceilings, & finished walk out LL! The gorgeous kitchen features 42" soft close white cabs, stunning silestone counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator, & walk in pantry. From the kitchen you will find a sunny breakfast rm opening to a spacious great rm w/ gas fireplace. The primary suite boasts a walk in closet & luxurious bath w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk in shower! The huge LL walks out to back yard & offers a 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. Other amenities include 2 car garage, keyless front entry, main flr laundry, $600 lighting credit, & a builder's warranty. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Dup listing #22040049
4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $465,000
