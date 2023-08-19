Welcome home! Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath 2 story home nestled on a large corner lot in Imperial. Perfect modern mix of wooden floors and carpet throughout, as well as a beautiful foyer/entry, coffered ceilings, finished LL with a wet bar, and main floor laundry. Spacious kitchen features all white cabinetry, large center island, elegant marble countertops, a double oven and separate dining room. You will also find spacious rooms with plenty of storage, a beautiful fireplace in the main living room, and a large deck and patio that were completed in 2018. Location is amazing as it sits at the end of a quiet street and the back yard backs to a wood line giving extra privacy. The home offers something for everyone and it's one you won't want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $529,900
