 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $429,000

Inviting, roomy, 2-story brick with so much to offer with its many updates, including Kitchen, Flooring, Paint and a New Sewer Connection to MSD prior to Closing. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, two Bedrooms and Full Bath are located on main floor and there's a walkout to the deck overlooking the level back yard and attached 1-car garage with oversized driveway for plenty of parking space. Upstairs you'll find a BIG Family Room, two additional Bedrooms and second Full Bath. Close to just about everywhere...shopping, dining, medical care and more. Located on over 1/2 acre.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News