4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $429,000

Inviting, roomy, 2-story brick with so much to offer with its many updates, including Kitchen, Flooring, Paint and a New Sewer Connection to MSD prior to Closing. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, two Bedrooms and Full Bath are located on main floor and there's a walkout to the deck overlooking the level back yard and attached 1-car garage with oversized driveway for plenty of parking space. Upstairs you'll find a BIG Family Room, two additional Bedrooms and second Full Bath. Close to just about everywhere...shopping, dining, medical care and more. Located on over 1/2 acre.