337 West Woodbine is a quintessential Kirkwood home within a short walk to shops, restaurants & parks. Originally built in 1908, it has been expanded to a versatile floor-plan, with just over 2200 sq ft in the main house. Step up to the charming front porch & into the living room, with 9 ft ceilings, wood flooring, millwork & fireplace. These continue to the dining room, large enough to host holiday dinners. 42-in white cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters & custom pantries in the kitchen/breakfast room opening to cozy family room. There are 4 great sized bedrooms and 2 updated, full baths, one of each on the main & the rest on the upper level. The backyard is full of surprises, with an expansive aggregate patio, outlined with vinyl privacy fence and a 2 car garage with finished space above for a home office, workout space or anything that fits your needs! Best part is the rear access from Heege, providing addn'l parking spaces and quiet street. Note: Zoned Heating/Cooling
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $519,900
