Newly built construction with an amazing open floor plan, 4bed/4baths, tons of windows, two-story Entryway & Main Level Laundry. Great Room flaunts a ceiling fan, recessed lights, chair rail & marble gas fireplace. The kitchen exhibits recessed & pendant lights, an abundance of cabinet space, granite countertop, ceramic tile backsplash, extended Pantry, island w/Breakfast Bar & double sink. Appliances include stainless steel gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice supply line & dual wall ovens w/Wi-fi connect. Main Level Master Bedroom Suite displays a lighted ceiling fan & Master Bath w/Pocket door. Master Bath features two vanities w/sinks, soaking tub, separate ceramic tile surround shower & walk-in closet. Upper Level reveals a Loft, spacious bedrooms with generous closets & lighted ceiling fans. Front porch swing and 10yr Home Warranty Included. NEW DECK IN PROCESS OF BEING BUILT.
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $729,999
