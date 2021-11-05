Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, located at the top of a Cul-de-sac in a sought after Kirkwood location, that is walking distance to downtown shops. Entertain friends and family in the large, open family room and kitchen that features a dry bar with wine cooler, fireplace, large kitchen island with seating for 5, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. The main floor also features separate dining and living rooms - each with original millwork and custom cabinetry, a half bath, and a mud room with custom lockers and a planning desk. Move the entertaining outside onto the large screened-in porch just off the family room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features 2 master suites in addition to 2 more bedrooms, a third full bathroom and the 2nd floor laundry room. The finished lower level features a rec room with a fireplace, a hobby area and storage. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard on the aggregate patio with access to the 2 car garage through a set of French doors.
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Backup goalie Ville Husso becomes the third Blues player to land on the COVID list this season.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.