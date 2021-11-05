4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $749,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, located at the top of a Cul-de-sac in a sought after Kirkwood location, that is walking distance to downtown shops. Entertain friends and family in the large, open family room and kitchen that features a dry bar with wine cooler, fireplace, large kitchen island with seating for 5, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. The main floor also features separate dining and living rooms - each with original millwork and custom cabinetry, a half bath, and a mud room with custom lockers and a planning desk. Move the entertaining outside onto the large screened-in porch just off the family room and kitchen. The 2nd floor features 2 master suites in addition to 2 more bedrooms, a third full bathroom and the 2nd floor laundry room. The finished lower level features a rec room with a fireplace, a hobby area and storage. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard on the aggregate patio with access to the 2 car garage through a set of French doors.