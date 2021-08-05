4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $785,000

Back on Market thru no fault of Seller-This is the luxury you deserve! Stunning 1.5 story in the heart of Kirkwood, nestled on a quiet, sought-after street with convenient access to paths for kids to ride their bikes or walk to school! Brimming with top-quality features and desired amenities, you will be so proud to call it HOME. 4BRs, 4.5 baths and finished lower level for a whopping 4230 finished sf - WOW! Spectacular eat-in kitchen boasts tall custom cabinetry, enormous island, double range and wine bar that flows gracefully into the living room with lit coffered ceilings. An entertainer's dream! Main floor master with massive walk-in closet, and luxury bath with 4-head shower. All baths have granite vanities! Family room, wet bar, wine cellar and custom walk-in safe room are all highlights of beautifully finished lower level. Covered patio overlooks an awesome and level fenced yard. Tankless HWH. Dual open custom garage. (Tax records incorrect, home was built in 2019).