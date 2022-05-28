Built as "The Artful Home", this traditionally styled beauty is one of a kind. Exquisitely designed with an open floor plan, the home flows effortlessly from formal to casual areas. Beautiful hardwoods are featured throughout the professionally decorated spaces, including a large gourmet kitchen with high end finishes. Detailed woodwork, gorgeous fixtures, and architecturally detailed staircases set this home apart. 4+ bedrooms and 5 bathrooms ensure everyone has the space desired; bonus areas include an upstairs loft & lower level exercise room provide potential for additional bedroom or office spaces. The lower level features a large family room area with custom built-ins while multiple egress windows provide plentiful natural lighting. A lovely deck complements the meticulously landscaped yard, perfectly sized for carefree living. Ideally located in Kirkwood's sought after downtown area, the home is walking distance to multiple parks, restaurants, shops, and recreational facilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $799,900
Sorry, but Avalanche vs. Blues has not turned into Good against Evil
One in four college students in Missouri said they had thought about suicide in the past year, according to the 2021 data. That’s an increase from 2016, when 17 percent of students responded that they had experienced suicidal thoughts.
A man, 20, was charged Saturday in the Friday night killing of Shaw resident Christopher Brennan.
Carol Schulte has been missing since about 7 a.m. Monday.
Playing it cool after a questionable collision is one thing. The Blues went cold.
Starter Matz leaves in first inning with shoulder stiffness. Gorman and Donovan have first three-hit games in majors as Cardinals sweep three-game set.
St. Louis teachers contract includes $10,000 in attendance bonuses paid out through the 2023-2024 school year.
Matz has been initially diagnosed with shoulder impingement and will miss at least two weeks, and Carlson has a hamstring strain that will sideline him for a week.
Local police were called to investigate after the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri received threats following Colorado's victory over the Blues on Saturday.
A 94-year-old man fatally shot his 93-year-old wife and then shot himself in a hospital room here on Sunday, police said.