4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $799,900

Built as "The Artful Home", this traditionally styled beauty is one of a kind. Exquisitely designed with an open floor plan, the home flows effortlessly from formal to casual areas. Beautiful hardwoods are featured throughout the professionally decorated spaces, including a large gourmet kitchen with high end finishes. Detailed woodwork, gorgeous fixtures, and architecturally detailed staircases set this home apart. 4+ bedrooms and 5 bathrooms ensure everyone has the space desired; bonus areas include an upstairs loft & lower level exercise room provide potential for additional bedroom or office spaces. The lower level features a large family room area with custom built-ins while multiple egress windows provide plentiful natural lighting. A lovely deck complements the meticulously landscaped yard, perfectly sized for carefree living. Ideally located in Kirkwood's sought after downtown area, the home is walking distance to multiple parks, restaurants, shops, and recreational facilities.