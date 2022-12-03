4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $825,000

Why hassle w/ building when you can own a MOVE-IN READY 5-years young IMPECCABLY maintained great-room ranch? Situated on a GORGEOUS .33 acre, this luxury custom build offers a naturally lit OPEN concept flr plan w/ over 3600 sq. ft. of high-end living at its finest. Inviting great rm includes a gas fpl, w/ easy flow into dining rm & kitchen. The chef's kitchen is a dream w/ all-stainless appliances, abundant custom cabinetry, Carrera marble counters & breakfast bar. Two doors off front porch provide PRIVATE access to the home office. Primary suite is a peaceful retreat w/ walk-in closet & LUXURY spa-like bath. 2 more spacious bedrooms w/shared full bath, powder rm & laundry rm round out the main level. Lower level offers LVP (2019) floors, rec rm, w/ wet bar, 4th bedroom w/egress & full bath. Just a few additional features include 9 ft ceilings, 3-1/4" solid oak wood flooring, Lennox high efficiency A/C & furnace, 9' pour, sprinkler system, composite deck & vinyl fence (2019).