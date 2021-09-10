4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $825,000

There is still time to create your own custom home or go with this great plan from FM Design & Build. A true custom builder, FM Design & Build has turn key solutions to creating your custom home. Created with intention of providing a one stop shop for those looking to build their own home, FM Design & Build will be there every step of the way from when pencil first hits the paper to the final installation of each carefully chosen detail of your new home. The current plan features an open modern floor plan on the main floor creating spaces that flow together while still providing the ability to visually divide the rooms via exquisite interior design. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms, with a Master In-Suite, an additional full bathroom and laundry room for ease. A full basement and attached 2 car garage completes this carefully crafted design. If you would like to customize this design or work with our team to create your own, we are happy to help you create the home of your dreams!