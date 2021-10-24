Own a piece of Kirkwood history! Former Green Parrot blt by Bopp 1915 * Spectacularly restored Stone Craftsmen 2Sty on Nat’l & Kirkwood Historic Register * 4BDRs/4.5 Bths/3CarGar! 5043 TLA! Private, secure gated community w/circular dr * EZ care lifestyle! HOA handles yard & snow * 9Ft clgs/Gleaming Wood Flrs * Handsome LivRm w/MO granite Gas Frpl * Kit/FamRm w/sustainable cork flrs & 2nd Frplc * Gourmet Kit w/Cherry Cabinets/Stainless Applnces/Wolf Gas Cooktop/Blt-in Sub Zero * Cntr Isl w/granite & veggie sink * Big BrkfstRm * 3 Season Porch w/Trex flr * Elegant DinRm w/great views/see 4 sets of fireworks *3 En-Suite 2nd Flr BDRs w/wlk-in closets! Vaulted 32X15 Mstr Ste w/amazing views, wlk-in closet & bath w/2 sinks, shower & inviting whirlpool tub * Convenient 2nd flr W/Dryer * Huge Fin LL w/4th BDR w/walk-in closet, bath & private exit, plus office/exercise rm & RecRm w/wet bar was a Prohibition speakeasy! * SecSys * CentVac * Zoned HVAC *Free Prot Plan! Hop on 270! Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $849,900
