4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,049,000

FRESH NEW LOOK & STAGING! PLUS...NEW PRIMARY BATH COMPLETED! Classic Ladue center hall on sought-after Loren Woods Dr. Gracious entry foyer, winding staircase. Formal LR w/ hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, plantation shutters, wainscoting & fireplace w/ marble surround. Formal DR opens to large family room w/ 2 large bay windows, 18" x 18" travertine floors, wet bar & French doors lead to 2 level deck. Updated kitchen w/ new carrara marble counter tops, 6 burner Viking range, Bosch dbl. ovens Subzero fridge, built-in desk w/adjoining screened-in porch w/ brick floor ideal for al fresco dining or easy to enclose. 1st floor laundry room + full bath w/ marble floors & walk-in shower. 2nd floor features master suite w/ dressing room, 2 closets, NEW master bath with white Carrara marble & vessel soaking tub. Add'l 3 bdrms,3 baths complete the 2nd flr. Finished lower ideal for a play room or home office. Wooded, terraced lot w/ stone retaining wall, lots of sq. footage for the $$$.