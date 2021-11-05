Stately renovated gem with stylish features on a large private manicured lot makes this home a SHOWPLACE! The stunning Entry foyer opens to the formal living & dining room featuring gorgeous millwork, fireplace, arch entry's & more. Study with Bookcases, windows overlook the La Hacienda boulevard giving the home a majestic position in all the neighborhood. The chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, butler’s pantry, large pantry, center island, opens to the hearth room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, beautiful views of the patio & yard, great for entertaining! High-end wood flooring! The upper-level features 4 generous size bedrooms & den area. Primary bedroom is huge with luxurious bath, your own private oasis. Hall bath has separate glass & tile shower and free standing pedestal soaking tub. Main floor laundry. Lower level has a large rec room with fireplace, bath, plenty of storage. Ladue School District, Reed, Close to highways, airport, Clayton.
4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
There are things William Hermanson would rather do. But the COVID-19 pandemic has sent him into a different direction, consumed him.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Backup goalie Ville Husso becomes the third Blues player to land on the COVID list this season.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.