4 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,155,000

Stately renovated gem with stylish features on a large private manicured lot makes this home a SHOWPLACE! The stunning Entry foyer opens to the formal living & dining room featuring gorgeous millwork, fireplace, arch entry's & more. Study with Bookcases, windows overlook the La Hacienda boulevard giving the home a majestic position in all the neighborhood. The chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, butler’s pantry, large pantry, center island, opens to the hearth room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, beautiful views of the patio & yard, great for entertaining! High-end wood flooring! The upper-level features 4 generous size bedrooms & den area. Primary bedroom is huge with luxurious bath, your own private oasis. Hall bath has separate glass & tile shower and free standing pedestal soaking tub. Main floor laundry. Lower level has a large rec room with fireplace, bath, plenty of storage. Ladue School District, Reed, Close to highways, airport, Clayton.